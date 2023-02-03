John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HPS opened at $15.97 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 37.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $285,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.