John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE HPS opened at $15.97 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
