John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HTD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 31,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,254. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.