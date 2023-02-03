John J. Suydam Sells 33,334 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of APO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

