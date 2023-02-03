Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.3 %

JCI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 772,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.