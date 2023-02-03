Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,390 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

