Johnson Controls International plc to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.