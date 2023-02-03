JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€65.50” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($71.20) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Gerresheimer Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €71.90 ($78.15) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €46.66 ($50.72) and a 12-month high of €87.25 ($94.84). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

