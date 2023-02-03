JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.38

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.38 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 118.60 ($1.46). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.46), with a volume of 1,951,417 shares.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.70. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,993.33.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

