JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1,688.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.