Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, RTT News reports. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-$0.47 EPS.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 167,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,651. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,586 shares of company stock valued at $594,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,651,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

