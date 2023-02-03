Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $30.36. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1,495,079 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,586 shares of company stock valued at $594,539 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also

