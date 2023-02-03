KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $20.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 151.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.10. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 589,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 832,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

