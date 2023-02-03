KBC Group NV Acquires 281 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,798.00, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

