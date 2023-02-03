KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,712,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,100.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

DGX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

