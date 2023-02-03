KBC Group NV Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.
NIO Stock Down 1.2 %
NIO opened at $11.96 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.