KBC Group NV Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $11.96 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

