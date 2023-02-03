KBC Group NV Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Crown by 27.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

NYSE CCK opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

