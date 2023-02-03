KBC Group NV Purchases 12,260 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,269,000 after acquiring an additional 694,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $88,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of SHLS opened at $26.36 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 667,449 shares of company stock valued at $15,107,419. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

