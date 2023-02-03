KBC Group NV Purchases 1,718 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 6.5 %

Fastenal stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.