KBC Group NV Sells 16,206 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $44.58 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

