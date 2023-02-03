KBC Group NV Sells 624,732 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 624,732 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after purchasing an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,382,000 after purchasing an additional 398,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 507,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

