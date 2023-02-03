KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Biogen stock opened at $287.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.62.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

