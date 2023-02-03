KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). 60,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 20,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

