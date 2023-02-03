Kemper Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 152,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.