Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €540.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €540.00 ($586.96) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($728.26) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($565.22) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($679.35) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($614.13) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at €592.30 ($643.80) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €524.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €514.08. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($453.70).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

