KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KGHPF opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

