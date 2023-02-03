Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 5.2 %

KMMPF stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

