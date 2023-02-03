Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.07.

NYSE KRC traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $40.52. 392,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,858. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $589,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $588,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

