KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,236. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

