KlayUniverse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1,738.16 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00420141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.12 or 0.28656877 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00464035 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03336454 USD and is up 37.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,425.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.