KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 176,471 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
QYLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 13,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,895. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend
