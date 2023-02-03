KLK Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.77. The company has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

