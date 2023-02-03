KLK Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,336 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $199.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,714,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

