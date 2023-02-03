KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $394,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.
DocuSign Stock Performance
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.