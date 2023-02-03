KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $6.32 Million in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,448,000 after buying an additional 871,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 637,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 510,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 110,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. 831,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,125. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

