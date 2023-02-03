KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 548,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,093. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

