KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,520,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 381,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 96,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EWU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. 274,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.