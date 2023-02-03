KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Twilio makes up about 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 877,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $233.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

