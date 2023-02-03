KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. 775,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,744. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.61, a PEG ratio of 920.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $131.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.