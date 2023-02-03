KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of DOCU traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. 775,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,744. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.61, a PEG ratio of 920.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $131.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
