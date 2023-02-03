KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,624,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,066,492. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.10. The company has a market cap of $537.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

