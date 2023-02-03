KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,886 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE BABA traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.68. 6,133,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,132,662. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 274.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
