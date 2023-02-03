KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,886 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.68. 6,133,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,132,662. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 274.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.44.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

