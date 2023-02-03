KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,388 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
