KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 213,890 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 530,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 148,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

