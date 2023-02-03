KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.00 ($50.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KNYJY opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.