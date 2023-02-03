KonPay (KON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, KonPay has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $2.28 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

