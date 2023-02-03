K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €21.37 ($23.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.29 and a 200-day moving average of €21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €14.62 ($15.89) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($39.62).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

