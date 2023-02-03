Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 8.7 %

KLIC opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.