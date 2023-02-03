Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $13,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $15,420.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $10,860.00.

Backblaze Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

