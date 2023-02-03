L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,211,000 after buying an additional 134,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,365,000 after buying an additional 227,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

LHX opened at $212.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average of $223.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

