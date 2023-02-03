L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $264.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LHX. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $212.04 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

