Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

